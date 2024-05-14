Gainbridge Fieldhouse to resume behind-the-scene tours

A view of Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 16, 2024, in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers Sports and Entertainment announced it will offer public tours of Gainbridge Fieldhouse beginning in June.

For the first time since the arena’s completion, a 90-minute walking tour will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Guests will get a behind-the-scenes look at an iconic NBA venue, a state-of-the-art facility widely considered one of the best basketball arenas. The tours will also give guests access to areas of Ganbridge Fieldhouse not typically open to the public.

According to a release, expert tour guides will also share insights from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Pacers, and Fever history while exploring Indiana’s rich basketball history.

The organization says tours will officially begin on Thursday, June 6, but fans can book tours now. All proceeds from the tour will benefit the Pacers Foundation and its mission to empower young people and invest in community partnerships.