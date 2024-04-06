Schertz leaves Indiana State for Saint Louis

On Feb. 13, 2024, Indiana State Sycamores Head Coach Josh Schertz prepares to enter the huddle during a break in a Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) matchup with the Illinois State Redbirds at Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana. (David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — After a historic season with the Sycamores, the head coach for Indiana State Josh Schertz is leaving Terre Haute.

Schertz declined a contract extension with the Sycamores after leading Indiana State’s men’s basketball team for the last three years. Instead, Schertz will head to Saint Louis University to be the new head coach of the Billikens.

“The generous financial support of Sycamore donors made it possible for Indiana State University to offer Coach Schertz more than any other coach has ever been paid at Indiana State,” Indiana State University President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a release. “Coach Schertz’s leadership has been the driving force behind rebuilding and elevating our NCAA Division I men’s basketball program and the team’s success this year. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Schertz’ Sycamores ended a memorable season Thursday with a heartbreaking loss to Seton Hall in the NIT Championship. It was the first time Indiana State had ever played in the NIT title game and the first time since the 1978-79 season the Sycamores finished with 30-plus wins.

Indiana State’s 32-7 record was just one of the major milestones the team set this season. The Sycamores were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 in February, marking the first time Indiana State has cracked the list since 1979 when Hall of Famer Larry Bird was on the team. They also won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.

The Sycamores were one of the First Four left out of the NCAA Tournament after a disappointing 84-80 loss to Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Indiana State used that as motivation to motor through the NIT bracket, beating teams by an average of 9 points a game before ultimately losing to Seton Hall by two in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Schertz and his squad helped revive the Sycamores fanbase and put Indiana State back in the national spotlight.

“On behalf of Sycamore Athletics, I want to thank Coach Schertz for elevating Indiana State Basketball and for the excitement he’s brought to our program,” Interim Athletic Director Angie Lansing said in a release. “Our student-athletes have garnered national attention under his leadership. We wish him the best in his next coaching opportunity.”

Schertz leaves Indiana State with a 66-40 record — improving by an average of 10 wins each season he was with the Sycamores.

In the interim, Indiana State announced that associate head coach Matthew Graves will take over as Schertz’s replacement. Graves will handle the team’s day-to-day operations while the university conducts a nationwide search for the Sycamores’ next head coach.