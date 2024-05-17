Loving Day: Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosting event to celebrate love and diversity

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that a Virginia law banning marriage between African Americans and Caucasians was unconstitutional, thus nullifying similar statues in 15 other states. The decision came in a case involving Richard Perry Loving, a white construction worker and his African American wife, Mildred. The couple married in the District of Columbia in 1958 and were arrested upon their return to their native Caroline County, Virginia. They were given one year suspended sentences on condition that they stay out of the state for 25 years. The Lovings decided in 1963 to return home and fight banishment, with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The International Center, in partnership with Pacers Sports and Entertainment and former Indianapolis mayor Greg Ballard, will host a Loving Day event on Saturday, June 8, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to celebrate love and diversity.

The event will honor the landmark 1967 Supreme Court decision in the case Loving V. Virginia, when a unanimous court struck down all state laws banning interracial marriage in the U.S.

To recognize the landmark decision, the June 8 event will celebrate interracial married couples and will include vow renewals officiated by Ballard.

CaSondra Shim with The International Center and Mayor Ballard will stop by WISH-TV on Friday to chat with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins about the event. You can catch that interview during the 9a.m. hour.

If you would like to attend, click here for more information. Attendees should reserve spots by May 30.