TV schedule set for Purdue, Indiana men’s basketball

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — College basketball season is closer to tipping off in Indiana.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced the TV times and channels for men’s basketball.

The streaming service Peacock will carry a large number of Big Ten games, including the first round of the Big Ten Tournament from March 13-17 at Target Center in Minneapolis. The second round and quarterfinals will air on Big Ten Network, with the semifinals and final on CBS.

Below are the Indiana University and Purdue University schedules. All times listed in eastern time. All times and television designations are subject to change.

Purdue

The Boilermakers — who finished last season ranked No. 1 in the country — will get a lot of national screen time. Five games will be aired on Fox, including four during the final month of the regular season. Those matchups will be at Rutgers and then home against Indiana, Michigan State and Wisconsin. The games against Indiana and Michigan State will both tip at 8 p.m.

Four games will air on FS1 and three on CBS on Sundays in February, including the road trip to Wisconsin at 1 p.m. Feb. 4, and home games against Ohio State at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 and Michigan at 2 p.m. Feb. 25.

The Big Ten Network will host nine games while six more will be on the streaming platform Peacock. ESPN’s networks will be home to the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

The season opener against Samford will be carried by the Big Ten Network. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated battle above the border between Purdue and Alabama will tip in Toronto at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 on Fox.

The Boilers’ bout with Arizona in the Indy Classic starts at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and will be televised on Peacock. Also on Peacock: at Maryland at 7 p.m. Jan. 2, at Nebraska at 9 p.m. Jan. 9, at Indiana at 7 p.m. Jan. 16, vs. Michigan at 9 p.m. Jan. 23, and at Illinois at 7 p.m. March 5.

Games on FS1: Xavier at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Illinois at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5, Iowa at 2 p.m. Jan. 20, and Rutgers at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

Indiana

The Hoosiers — who beat Kent State in the first round of the NCAA tournament last season before getting knocked out in the second round by Miami — will have the majority of their games on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Fox and FS1 will carry seven IU games, including primetime matchups with Ohio State on Jan. 6 and on the road at Purdue on Feb. 10.

Five Hoosier games will be on Peacock, with three more on CBS. The Dec. 16 game against Kansas tips off at 12:30 p.m. on CBS, while the season finale against Michigan State will air at 4:30 p.m. March 10.

Here is the full TV slate for the Hoosiers:

Exhibitions

Oct. 29 (Sunday) – Indianapolis – time to be determined – B1G+.

Nov. 3 (Friday) – Marian – time to be determined – B1G+.

Regular season