Zach Edey scores 18 points as No. 1 Purdue breezes past Jacksonville 100-57

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Jacksonville forward Donovan Rivers (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 18 points and No. 1 Purdue breezed past Jacksonville 100-57 on Thursday night.

Lance Jones had 16 points, Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 15 and Myles Colvin had 11 for the Boilermakers (11-1), who won their fourth straight — including last Saturday’s win over then-No. 1 Arizona that allowed them to regain the top ranking.

Twelve players scored for Purdue. Seldom-used Will Berg had eight points in the closing minutes as coach Matt Painter substituted liberally. The Boilermakers held a 43-16 edge in bench scoring.

Robert McCray V led the Dolphins (8-5) with 22 points. He came in as Jacksonville’s leading scorer with a 16.5-point average.

The 7-foot-4 Edey had a team-high eight rebounds as Purdue finished with a 39-31 advantage.

Purdue shot 52% from the field while holding the Dolphins to 37%. Jacksonville committed 21 turnovers, 12 more than Purdue.

The Boilermakers led from the tip, but were ahead just 32-24 with 4:58 remaining in the first half. Purdue finished the half with a 13-3 run to take a 45-27 lead.

Purdue started the second half with a 12-0 spurt, extending its advantage to 30 points.

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville: The Dolphins can build on the fact they were competitive for most of the first half.

Purdue: The Boilermakers won their 34th consecutive regular-season nonconference game, the longest in the nation.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Purdue has been ranked in the top five for 23 straight weeks, the longest active streak. No. 2 Kansas is the next best at 12 weeks.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville: Hosts Erskine College on Dec. 30

Purdue: Hosts Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 29 to conclude its nonconference schedule.

