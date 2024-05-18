Balanced scoring helps Pacers force Game 7

Miles McBride #2 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 116-103 in Game 6, forcing Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden.

Pascal Siakam lead the Pacers in points with 25, but it was a full team effort on Friday night. They had six players hit double figures in points.

Myles Turner and Obi Toppin threw down thunderous dunks, igniting the crowd.

Tyrese Haliburton hit three three-pointers and dished out nine assists.

T.J. McConnell provided his usual spark off the bench, with hustle plays and tough finishes at the rim. Pacers fans filled up Gainbridge Fieldhouse with chants of “T.J.” in the third quarter during a run in the third quarter.

After a porous defensive effort in Game 5 on Tuesday, the Pacers were much more polished on that side of the court. They also cleaned up the defensive rebounding problems, limiting the Knicks to just 13 offensive rebounds. The Pacers even won the offensive rebounding battle, pulling down 14 of them.

The win on Friday keeps the Pacers undefeated at home so far in the playoffs, a perfect 6-0.

The Pacers have yet to win at Madison Square Garden in the best-of-seven series. Game 7 is set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

This story will be updated.