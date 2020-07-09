Big Ten: Football, other fall sports to compete only within conference

A detailed view of a Big Ten logo is seen during game action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Florida Atlantic Owls on Aug. 31, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(WISH) — The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that fall sports will have “conference-only” schedules if medical experts allow the matchups at all.

The fall sports include football plus men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

A statement from the Big Ten says the conference is “prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate.”

Limiting competition within the conference will provide flexibility of operations, the Big Ten said, and allow quick decisions to be made as medical advice evolves during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten also said summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary.

The statement added that “Big Ten student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with their team.”

The 14 teams in the Big Ten were each to play three nonconference games in 2020.

The Big Ten decision means Ball State University, which has a football team in the Mid-American Conference, has lost its games against Indiana and Michigan universities.

Some other notable games that will not be played include these: Ohio State at Oregon, Michigan at Washington, Penn State at Virginia Tech, Miami at Michigan State, and Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, which was set to be played at Lambeau Field in October.

“Throughout this process the health and safety of our students, coaches, staff and fans has been our number one priority, and I want to thank Commissioner Warren for his leadership as we navigate these unprecedented and challenging times. I also appreciate the tremendous support and patience that our fans continue to display as we map out the best path to be able to move forward safely. Along with my fellow Big Ten athletic directors, we know that there remain many questions that still need to be answered, and we will work toward finding those answers in the coming weeks.” Jeff Keag, senior assistant athletic director for media relations, Indiana University Athletics

“Based on today’s announcement that the Big Ten will conduct intra conference-only regular season competition in the fall of 2020, which would include football, women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country, we anted to offer additional information to Boilermaker fans. “While there are many details yet to be determined regarding the structure and timing of the fall sports seasons, we want Boilermaker Nation to know that we are actively involved in the conversations and will share information as it becomes available. Locally, we continue to evaluate and consider a variety of scenarios and strategies to bring our Boilermaker fans back to cheer on their favorite teams in a safe, healthy and secure atmosphere. “We recognize the inconvenience and disruption that has been caused and thank you for your patience, understanding and flexibility as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 environment. “BOILER UP!” Mike Bobinski, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, Purdue University

