College Football

Big Ten punters just keep turning up from down under

Jack Ansell #30 of the Purdue Boilermakers punts the ball during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 1, 2022 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Half of the Big Ten’s 14 teams this season have a punter produced by Prokick Australia.

The development academy down under has been supplying major college football programs with game-ready special teamers at a remarkable rate.

Purdue’s Jack Ansell, Minnesota’s Mark Crawford, Rutgers’ Adam Korsak, Ohio State’s Jesse Mirco, Illinois’ Hugh Robertson, and Iowa’s Tory Taylor are all from Australia, while Indiana’s James Evans is a New Zealander.

Prokick has landed full scholarships for 190 players and counting. It was founded in 2007 by Nathan Chapman after a brief experience in the NFL.