IU adds ‘social justice patch’ to athletes’ uniforms starting with football team

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University football players at Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium will be the first to wear a new “social justice patch,” the athletics department said Monday.

All other IU athletics teams also will incorporate the logo into their gameday uniforms and pregame warm-up apparel during their 2020-21 seasons.

On the football uniforms, the logo will be in the upper, right chest of the players’ uniforms. In addition, it will be displayed on the back of the players’ helmets, coach Tom Allen said in a news release

The Mark Cuban Center for Sports Media and Technology staff “imagined” the logo in consultation with the Athletic Director’s Council for Diversity and Inclusivity, said the release from Jeff Keag, senior assistant athletic director for media relations.

The logo is IU Athletics’ latest efforts to highlight its concerns over racial injustice and inequality and to promote positive change. Previous steps include these:

Annual, mandatory, in-person racial inclusivity training for all staff and students.

Election Day as a mandatory day off for students for all athletically related activities.

Major new Excellence Academy programs on civics, citizenship and voter education.

Establishment of the Indiana University Athletics Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

Instituting staff and student conversations at least once every semester on issues related to race.