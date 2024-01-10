Sources: Alabama coach Nick Saban retiring

(WISH) — Alabama football coach Nick Saban is retiring, sources told ESPN on Wednesday afternoon.

The 72-year-old just completed his 17th season with the Crimson Tide.

The university’s athletic department recently noted his accomplishments:

Led the Crimson Tide to a 12-2 record, including a perfect 8-0 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

Advanced Alabama to the College Football Playoff for the eighth time in 10 seasons, the most of any one program in CFP history.

Guided the Tide to its 30th SEC title with a win over then-No. 1/1/1 Georgia, snapping the Bulldogs’ NCAA-record long 29-game winning streak.

Helped Alabama reach the 12-win mark for the 12th time in the last 16 seasons.

His biography on the University of Alabama Athletics website said, “In his 27 seasons as a collegiate head coach, Saban has compiled a 285-69-1 (.804) record, including a 194-27 (.878) mark in Tuscaloosa. His teams at Alabama have won eight SEC Championships while he has 10 SEC titles to his name (2001, 2003 at LSU) to go along with seven national championships (2003 at LSU).”