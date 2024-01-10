Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Sources: Alabama coach Nick Saban retiring

Nick Saban (Provided Photo/Crimson Tide Photos and University of Alabama Athletics)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Alabama football coach Nick Saban is retiring, sources told ESPN on Wednesday afternoon.

The 72-year-old just completed his 17th season with the Crimson Tide.

The university’s athletic department recently noted his accomplishments:

  • Led the Crimson Tide to a 12-2 record, including a perfect 8-0 mark in Southeastern Conference play.
  • Advanced Alabama to the College Football Playoff for the eighth time in 10 seasons, the most of any one program in CFP history.
  • Guided the Tide to its 30th SEC title with a win over then-No. 1/1/1 Georgia, snapping the Bulldogs’ NCAA-record long 29-game winning streak.
  • Helped Alabama reach the 12-win mark for the 12th time in the last 16 seasons.

His biography on the University of Alabama Athletics website said, “In his 27 seasons as a collegiate head coach, Saban has compiled a 285-69-1 (.804) record, including a 194-27 (.878) mark in Tuscaloosa. His teams at Alabama have won eight SEC Championships while he has 10 SEC titles to his name (2001, 2003 at LSU) to go along with seven national championships (2003 at LSU).”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Country star Keith Urban to...
Entertainment /
Douglas puts up 26 as...
College Basketball /
Notre Dame freshman Hannah Hidalgo...
College Basketball /
German soccer legend Franz Beckenbauer...
Sports /
NBA: Refs made wrong call...
Indiana Pacers /
No. 1 Purdue stumbles in...
College Basketball /
Ali scores 17 to guide...
College Football /
Rutgers uses balanced attack to...
College Basketball /