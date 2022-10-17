Sports

Colts Parris Campbell capitalizes on a healthy season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 16: Parris Campbell #1 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he runs off the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Receiver Parris Campbell made a significant impact in the Indianapolis Colts win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

“It’s been a long road, but I’m grateful for everything that I went through, and I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” Campbell said.

Campbell is finally healthy, and the Colts are cashing in. Seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Jags. Mark that down as one of the biggest games in his injury-plagued career.

“I feel like that’s been building,” head coach Frank Reich said. “He’s had some good production the last couple weeks. You know, I’ve made reference to that a couple times that Parris is on the edge here. Parris is on the edge. He’s feeling physically good. Feels in a groove. Feels confident. Matt and him are just growing confident. So he made some big plays today.”

“We’ve seen him do this, like in practice and in camp,” receiver Michael Pittman, Jr. said. “It’s not new. So I’m not shocked when he makes these plays because that’s just what he does.”

“He played great today, played unbelievable,” receiver Alec Pierce said. “Made some huge plays to move the chains and make some situations have that big touchdown. He played incredible.”

Head, foot, hand, abdomen, knee — you name it, Campbell has probably injured it. In his first three seasons in the league, he only played 15 games because of all those injuries. Now in the fourth season of his career, he hasn’t missed a game. He might’ve been four yards shy of his high; however, his impact was felt.

“He was huge,” quarterback Matt Ryan said on Campbell’s impact Sunday. “He’s got a knack when he’s got the ball in his hands of making guys miss, getting extra yards and you can see his confidence continuing to grow. You know, I know he’s had kind of a tough road here throughout his career overcoming injury and having to battle through that, and he’s another guy I see as one of the guys whose confidence you can just feel it when you’re around him. You know, it’s continuing to grow and his belief is continuing to grow. I thought he had a huge impact on the game for us today.”

“This is probably one of the most confident games I’ve had in the league, and that’s big for me, just because of everything I’ve gone through,” Campbell said. “But all glory to God, man. Without him, I wouldn’t be here. I’m just grateful. I’m really just grateful.”

Sunday was evidence. Campbell and Alec Pierce are proving that they’re a strong second and third option of Ryan.