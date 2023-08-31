Former player Ryan Clark to host ‘Inside the NFL’ on The CW Network

BURBANK, Ca. (WISH) — The CW Network and NFL Films have announced that former NFL safety Ryan Clark will be the host of “Inside the NFL” this season.

Clark, an Emmy Award-winning studio analyst, won a Super Bowl title with the Pittsburgh Steelers in February 2009.

“Every day I showed up to work it was always about the next step. … I dreamed of being a host, but not even in my wildest dreams did I think it would be the host of Inside the NFL,” Clark said in the news release. “I played against all the analysts who will be with me on Tuesday nights and always admired the way they approached the game of football. I’m excited to see that same passion poured into the new Inside the NFL now that we are all on the same team.”

This will be the first season that “Inside the NFL” will air on The CW Network. It will be the show’s 47th year of production. “Inside the NFL” will premiere on WISH-TV at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The show first premiered in 1977.

Clark will be joined by former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, Pro Bowl quarterback Jay Cutler, Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson, and two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long as analysts on the show.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan, Channing, Jay, Chad, and Chris to The CW family as we prepare Inside the NFL for its broadcast television debut,” Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network, said in a news release issued Wednesday. “Not only do they all possess a deep understanding, knowledge, and passion for the game, but they also bring a unique sense of humor and fun to the table. Plus, they are not afraid to voice their opinions on any topic. This season of Inside the NFL will be a must-watch for all football fans.”

“Inside the NFL” is an Emmy Award-winning weekly studio series that is “the first authoritative look-and-listen-in to every week’s greatest moments and unforgettable stories throughout the NFL season, showcasing previously unseen angles of pivotal game action captured by NFL Films’ legendary cinematographers and revealing behind-the-scenes audio of how it all happened,” according to a news release.

“We are so proud that Inside the NFL has been loved and consumed by football fans for an incredible 47 years,” Ross Ketover, senior executive of NFL Films, said in the news release. “Now having this show on broadcast television for the first time, with our new partners at The CW, everyone at NFL Films is unbelievably excited to refresh and reinvent this tentpole franchise.”