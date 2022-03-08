Sports

Ganassi and PNC Bank launch Women in Motorsports campaign

(AP) — Chip Ganassi Racing and PNC Bank are celebrating International Women’s Day with the launch of a campaign to drive gender equality in motorsports.

Women in Motorsports will feature both a video content series showcasing female industry leaders and an internship program designed to create opportunities in motorsports for women.

“Teaming up with PNC to launch Women In Motorsports reflects our commitment to help advance opportunities for women in the sport,” Chip Ganassi said Tuesday. “We’re excited to highlight the achievements of our team members and share a behind-the-scenes look at their contributions to this championship organization, which will hopefully help pave the way for female students to develop specialized skills in areas such as racing operations and engineering to information technology and athletic training, to name a few.”

The application portal for the internships opened Tuesday on the Ganassi official website, and qualified female college students will be notified at the end of the month.