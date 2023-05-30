Golden Knights reach 2nd Stanley Cup Final after Game 6 win over Stars

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates with right wing Michael Amadio (22) after Karlsson's goal during the third period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

DALLAS (AP) — William Karlsson scored two goals and had an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to their second Stanley Cup Final with a 6-0 rout over Dallas.

The Stars had extended the Western Conference Final to six games after losing the first three. William Carrier, Keegan Kolesar and Michael Amadio each had a goal and an assist for the Knights. Jonathan Marchessault also had a goal.

Carrier, Marchessault and Karlsson were part of the inaugural 2017-18 Knights season that ended in their Cup Final.

Adin Hill stopped 23 shots for his second career playoff shutout — both against the Stars.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Florida will be Saturday night in Las Vegas.