Golden Knights reach 2nd Stanley Cup Final after Game 6 win over Stars
DALLAS (AP) — William Karlsson scored two goals and had an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to their second Stanley Cup Final with a 6-0 rout over Dallas.
The Stars had extended the Western Conference Final to six games after losing the first three. William Carrier, Keegan Kolesar and Michael Amadio each had a goal and an assist for the Knights. Jonathan Marchessault also had a goal.
Carrier, Marchessault and Karlsson were part of the inaugural 2017-18 Knights season that ended in their Cup Final.
Adin Hill stopped 23 shots for his second career playoff shutout — both against the Stars.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Florida will be Saturday night in Las Vegas.