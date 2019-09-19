LPGA tournament coming to Brickyard Crossing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The LPGA is coming back to the Circle City.

Next weekend, Brickyard Crossing will host the Indy Women in Tech Championship.

The field includes seven of the top ten players on the LPGA money list. Past champions Lexi Thompson and Sung Hyun Park will be teeing it up.

The competitors said they are excited about both the initiative behind the tournament as well as the challenging course.

“You see it each and every week on the LPGA Tour where our sponsors are pushing for women in more leadership roles,” Pernilla Lindberg of Sweeden said. “This tournament takes it to the next level. So, it is really cool to be a part of that and a part of this cool venue as well.”

“I really enjoyed the course yesterday,” American Sarah Burnham added. “The fairways are wide open but the challenge is going to be on the green and in the rough. And if you don’t place your golf ball in the right part of the green, it is very sloppy.”

A $2 million purse is on the line with the winner receiving $300,000.