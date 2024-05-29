Helio Castroneves to race in place of Tom Blomqvist for next two races

Helio Castroneves, left, of Brazil, walks to his pit box during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DETROIT (WISH) — Helio Castroneves will drive in both the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix and the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America in place of Tom Blomqvist for Meyer Shank Racing, they announced on Wednesday.

This decision was mutual between Blomqvist and Meyer Shank Racing.

“Making this decision was by far the hardest one we have had to make,” Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Mike Shank said in a news release. “Tom is 100% still a part of the MSR family and will remain a part of the team for the rest of the season. The decision was not made lightly and after much discussion with Tom, and with back-to-back races coming up, we have decided to have Helio drive in Detroit and at Road America.”

Blomqvist will still be a part of the team.

“It is fair to say that the last couple of days have been some of the hardest in my career,” Blomqvist said in the release. “Everyone who knows me knows how much I love being a part of the MSR family, and together we have enjoyed some amazing successes and victories. I am looking forward to remaining part of the MSR family and contributing to the MSR vision as we chase down further successes in the future.”

Blomqvist crashed at Turn 1 of the first lap of the Indianapolis 500. His crash also resulted in Marcus Ericsson and Pietro Fittipaldi crashing. All three of them did not return to the race.

Castroneves finished 20th at the Indy 500, his only start of the NTT IndyCar Series season so far.

Blomqvist is currently 24th in the NTT IndyCar Series standings. He started in all five non-all-star races to start the season, with his best finish being 15th at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will be on June 2 and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will be on June 9.