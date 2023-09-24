AC reveals ‘Top 8’ student sections for Week 6

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Last Friday night, schools around Central Indiana made a strong case for consideration in the season-long battle for the 2023 WISH-TV The Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders.

Student sections from around the area showed out at home and on the road to prove why they deserve to be top contenders for The Banner.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun released his Top 8 student sections following week 6.

These schools stood out and are in contention to win the undisputed top spirit award to display in their school gymnasium.

Congratulations to the following schools, listed alphabetically:

AC’s Top 8 Student Sections

Bishop Chatard

Brownsburg

Fishers

Franklin

Hamilton Southeastern

Roncalli

Westfield

Zionsville

The list this week includes just two members of last week’s Top 8, and one team joined the Top 8 for the first time since week 1.

Previous Top 8 selections

Week 5

Carmel

Cathedral

Guerin Catholic

Hamilton Southeastern

Lutheran

Martinsville

Noblesville

Westfield

Week 4

Bishop Chatard

Brownsburg

Cathedral

Fishers

Guerin Catholic

Hamilton Southeastern

Noblesville

Westfield

Week 3

Bishop Chatard

Brownsburg

Fishers

Lawrence North

Martinsville

Mooresville

Roncalli

Warren Central

Week 2

Brownsburg

Cathedral

Guerin Catholic

Hamilton Southeastern

Martinsville

New Palestine

Noblesville

Plainfield

Week 1

Cathedral

Bishop Chatard

Fishers

Franklin

Hamilton Southeastern

Martinsville

Westfield

Zionsville

Photo Gallery

See the newest feature added in battle for The Zone Banner!

The newly launched “TheZoneBanner.com” will get you all of The Banner content you need.

Check out the photo gallery, featuring fan pictures from around Central Indiana in Week 6!

Post your pictures on Instagram and tag ACWeWantTheBanner to be featured in the photo gallery.

Coming Up

Next Sunday, AC will release the week 7 version of his Top 8 “Best Student Sections.”

Keep an eye out throughout the week for announcements on where AC will be tailgating on Friday, as well as which games The Zone will be covering. Both will be posted here as well as on social media, detailed at the end of this article.

Ways to crack the Top 8 include:

Show your school spirit better than anyone else in Central Indiana! Bring the heat with The Zone swag, including posters, t-shirts, and chants! Have the best social media presence! Use the hashtag #TheZone8 and #WeWantTheBanner and follow us on the accounts below.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV, and @ACwishtv.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Follow us on Facebook at WISH-TV.