AC’s Top 8 Student Sections announced for Week 5

Hamilton Southeastern
by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Last Friday night, schools around Central Indiana made a strong case for consideration in the season-long battle for the 2023 WISH-TV The Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders.

Student sections from around the area showed out at home and on the road to prove why they deserve to be top contenders for The Banner.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun released his Top 8 student sections following week 5.

These schools stood out and are in contention to win the undisputed top spirit award to display in their school gymnasium.

Congratulations to the following schools, listed alphabetically:

AC’s Top 8 Student Sections

Carmel

Cathedral

Guerin Catholic 

Hamilton Southeastern 

Lutheran

Noblesville 

Martinsville  

Westfield

The list this week includes five members of last week’s Top 8, and two teams join the Top 8 for the first time this season. new member of the Top 8.

Previous Top 8 selections

Week 4 

Bishop Chatard 

Brownsburg 

Cathedral 

Fishers 

Guerin Catholic 

Hamilton Southeastern 

Noblesville 

Westfield 

Week 3 

Bishop Chatard 

Brownsburg 

Fishers 

Lawrence North 

Martinsville 

Mooresville 

Roncalli 

Warren Central 

Week 2 

Brownsburg 

Cathedral 

Guerin Catholic 

Hamilton Southeastern 

Martinsville 

New Palestine 

Noblesville 

Plainfield 

Week 1 

Cathedral 

Bishop Chatard 

Fishers 

Franklin 

Hamilton Southeastern 

Martinsville 

Westfield 

Zionsville

See the newest feature added in battle for The Zone Banner!

The newly launched “TheZoneBanner.com” will get you all of The Banner content you need.

Check out the photo gallery, featuring fan pictures from around Central Indiana in Week 5!

Post your pictures on Instagram and tag ACWeWantTheBanner to be featured in the photo gallery.

Coming Up

Next Sunday, AC will release the week 6 version of his Top 8 “Best Student Section.”

Keep an eye out throughout the week for announcements on where AC will be tailgating on Friday, as well as which games The Zone will be covering. Both will be posted here as well as on social media, detailed at the end of this article.

Ways to crack the Top 8 include:

  1. Show your school spirit better than anyone else in Central Indiana!
  2. Bring the heat with The Zone swag, including posters, t-shirts, and chants!
  3. Have the best social media presence! Use the hashtag #TheZone8 and #WeWantTheBanner and follow us on the accounts below.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV, and @ACwishtv.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Follow us on Facebook at WISH-TV.

