Who are AC’s Top 8 student sections after week 2?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Last Friday night, plenty of schools made their case for consideration in the season-long battle for the 2023 WISH-TV The Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash and Bailey & Wood Financial Group.

Student sections from around Central Indiana showed out, both at home and on the road, to prove why they deserve to be on the watchlist for The Banner.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun released his Top 8 student sections following week 2.

These schools stood out and are in contention to win the undisputed top spirit award to display in their school gymnasium.

The list includes three members of last week’s Top 8, proving that your student section can’t just impress in the comfort of home, but true contenders for The Zone Banner must show out on the road as well.

Just five of the eight teams won their week 2 matchup. So your team doesn’t even have to win in order to make the list, the best schools are those who cheer their squads on regardless of team performance.

Congratulations to the following schools, listed alphabetically:

My Top 8 “Best Student Section” from Week 2 of #TheZone8 • Brownsburg

• Cathedral

• Guerin Catholic

• Hamilton Southeastern

• Martinsville

• New Palestine

• Noblesville

• Plainfield

#WeWantTheBanner @WISH_TV #TheZone8pic.twitter.com/8x9c8ZreSl — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) August 27, 2023

AC’s Top 8 Student Sections

Brownsburg (2-0): 45-31 home win over Cathedral.

Cathedral (1-1): 45-31 road loss to Brownsburg.

Guerin Catholic (2-0): 27-3 home win over Lafayette Central Catholic.

Hamilton Southeastern (2-0): 35-7 road win over North Central.

Martinsville (1-1): 35-6 road loss to Bloomington South.

New Palestine (0-2): 43-42 road loss to Decatur Central.

Noblesville (2-0): 42-0 home win over New Palestine.

Plainfield (2-0): 15-14 home win over Harrison.

So many great student sections tonight. 💯 I just love how these students are supporting their classmates on the field. It’s gonna be really difficult to pick my Top 8 student sections for WEEK 2. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤯🤷🏾‍♂️#TheZone8 @WISH_TV #WeWantTheBanner pic.twitter.com/0ixt0BugxB — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) August 26, 2023

Love it Millers! “Hey hey we want the Banner – hey hey” 😜 https://t.co/yE6hIOcdKO — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) August 26, 2023

Hey hey we 👀👀you https://t.co/L4vSpFEk6I — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) August 26, 2023

Love to see it! https://t.co/YHP4oQ7nmp — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) August 26, 2023

Coming Up

Next Sunday, AC will release the week 3 version of his Top 8 “Best Student Section.”

Keep an eye out throughout the week for announcements on where AC will be tailgating on Friday, as well as which games The Zone will be covering. Both will be posted here as well as on social media, detailed at the end of this article.

Ways to crack the Top 8 include:

Show your school spirit better than anyone else in Central Indiana! Bring the heat with The Zone swag, including posters, t-shirts, and chants! Have the best social media presence! Use the hashtag #TheZone8 and #WeWantTheBanner and follow us on the accounts below.

