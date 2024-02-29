Athlete of the week: Cathedral’s Brady Koehler

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As the boys basketball tournament begins this week with sectionals, one of the teams to watch is #7 Cathedral in class 4A.

The Irish have won a sectional title in back-to-back seasons and won the 4A state championship in 2022.

One reason expectations are high this season for Cathedral is the play of Brady Koehler. The 6’9″ junior averages 16 points, six and a half rebounds and two and a half blocks per game.

Koehler says that since entering high school, he’s grown six inches. The added height has changed Koehler’s game a bit, but according to head coach Jason Delaney, Brady is still able to play like a guard, even with the added height. That makes him much more versatile and difficult to guard.

Brady says he is looking to improve his game on the defensive end of the floor so that he can be known as an elite defender and not just as a shooter or scorer.