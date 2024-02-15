Athlete of the Week: Center Grove’s Lilly Bischoff

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – It’s been a season to remember for junior point guard Lilly Bischoff and the Center Grove girls basketball team.

The Trojans defeated last year’s 4A state champion Bedford North Lawrence on the Stars’ home floor to win a regional title and keep their hopes of a state championship alive.

A key reason for Center Grove’s success this season is the play of point guard Lilly Bischoff. The junior scored 18 points in the win over Bedford North Lawrence to lead the Trojans in scoring.

On the season, Bischoff averages 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals per game. Earlier in the year, she also set the program’s single season assists record.

Second-ranked Center Grove is now 26-1 and will face Johnson County rival Franklin in semi-state action Saturday. The two teams split a pair of matchups during the regular season, with the Grizzly Cubs handing Center Grove its only loss of the year.

Bischoff says having a chance to win Center Grove’s first girls basketball state title since 1996 is a dream come true for she and her teammates.

Lilly has been playing basketball for years, as she grew up learning to love the game from her two older sisters who also played basketball. Lilly adds that the many games of one-on-one with her older siblings could get pretty physical, but they also allowed her to develop a toughness on the court she now uses to her advantage.