Athlete of the Week: Center Grove’s Sheridan Young

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – As the volleyball state tournament begins, one of the teams to watch in class 4A is Center Grove, which enters the postseason with a 24-5 record.

One key reason for the Trojans’ success is senior libero Sheridan Young, who last month reached a special milestone. In a match at home against Bloomington South, Young recorded her 1,000th career dig.

Young leads the team with nearly 15 digs per game, and says she embraces the defensive role on the floor and being able to help set up the team’s offense.

She will continue playing volleyball next year at Spring Arbor University, but before that, she hopes to help lead Center Grove on a deep postseason run.