Athlete of the Week: Garrett Sherrell

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – He’s the star running back for the state’s top-ranked team, and last week Garrett Sherrell put together an incredible rushing performance.

Sherrell, a senior, rushed for 340 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries as Brownsburg put up 59 points in a victory over Zionsville that moved the Bulldogs to 7-0 on the season. For the year, Sherrell has over 1,500 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Though, just 5’8″, Sherrell believes his size gives him an advantage on the field, as he can be hard to get on the ground for defenders.

Coach John Hart says one of Sherrell’s biggest strengths is is ability to reach top speed quickly. He also notes that Sherrell is a student of the game on and off the practice field, which adds to his success on Friday nights.

Sherrell is excited to be in the conversation for the 2023 Indiana Mr. Football, an award given to the top high school senior in the state, and says such a recognition would be incredible for not only him, but his entire team and the Brownsburg community.