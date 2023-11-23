Four local high schools compete for football state championships this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After 14 great weeks of football, the IHSAA Football State Finals take center stage at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, and central Indiana will represented in a mighty way.

The first matchup takes place on Friday at 11 a.m. with a battle of two unbeaten teams, as Adams Central and Lutheran play for the Class A title.

These two teams are meeting in the state finals for the third year in a row. The Saints enter the game riding a 42-game win streak and are looking for their third straight state title after their 56-14 victory over Sheridan last week.

Lutheran Head Coach Dave Pasch is in his 16th season with the Saints.

“Our community has a tremendous expectation for success,” Pasch said. “Being right in what you do and caring about others. When the foundational things in life are taken care of, success is the result.”

This will be the Saints’ fourth trip to the state finals in the past five years.

In the 3A Game at 3 p.m., Bishop Chatard takes Heritage Hills. The Trojans are making a record 18th trip to the state finals. Chatard dominated Knox last week 42-14 to earn a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chatard has won each of its last nine trips to the state finals, and a win on Friday afternoon would give the school its 17th state championship in program history.

Chatard Head Coach Rob Doyle is looking for his fourth state title win with the Trojans.

“We always get everybody’s best,” Doyle said. “Our kids embrace that. If it’s a really easy game, you can sense that things aren’t the same. Heritage Hills is a quality program, their coach has been there a long time, and we have played each other in several semi-states. They are going to do a great job, their quarterback is appropriately named Jett Goldsberry. He can run and he can present challenges, so we are going to have to be at our best.”

In the nightcap on Friday, Decatur Central takes on Fort Wayne Snider in the Class 5A title game.

The Hawks are riding a nine-game winning streak, including a huge win last week against Bloomington South. Decatur Central will be looking for the school’s first-ever football state title.

The last time the Hawks played in the title game was back in 2018.

On Saturday morning, the Class 2A game will get things started when Fort Wayne Bishop Luers battles North Posey.

The Knights arrive in Indy after a 28-7 win over Lafayette Central Catholic. The Luers has won 11 of its past 12 games, and is looking for a 12th state title.

This will be the Knights’ 17th trip to the state championship game.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, No. 1 East Central puts its 14-0 record on the line against Northwood in the Class 4A Game. The Trojans come to Indy on a 20-game winning streak thanks to last week’s 49-0 dominant victory over New Palestine.

The Trojans are one of five teams that head to Indy with an unblemished record on the year, and will be looking for their second straight Class 4A state title.

In the final game of the weekend, the powerhouse No. 3 Ben Davis at 12-1 takes on undefeated and fourth-ranked Crown Point in the Class 6A Game.

The Giants invade Lucas Oil Stadium riding a nine-game winning streak thanks to their 37-34 overtime comeback win last week against the three-time defending champ Center Grove.

Russ Mann is in his first year as the head coach of Ben Davis, and he knows how special this group of Giants is.

“We have a heck of a senior class,” Mann said. “We have almost 40 seniors that have been around. They have a lot of pride, they are really close. A really close group.”

Ben Davis is in the state finals for the first time in six years. A win on Saturday against the Bulldogs would mark the Giants’ 10th state championship.

Ben Davis has beaten three top 10 teams on their road to the state finals.

