Franklin Central assistant coach’s inspirational story making impact within basketball program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The goal of every high school coach is not only to help players find success in their sport, but to also teach them about life.

The Franklin Central boys basketball program has an assistant coach who does just that.

“When I first started coaching, I didn’t think there was a chance for me to coach varsity basketball,” said Kevin Massey, the Franklin Central boys basketball team’s assistant coach. “But now that I’m here, I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Massey is with the Flashes program, something that at one point seemed impossible.

That’s because 14 years ago, Massey received some of the worst news anyone can get. When he was 16 years old, he learned he had an inoperable brain tumor and was given just months to live.

“Nobody knows why he’s still here because every diagnosis should have taken him right away, or, if not, within nine months,” Ruth Massey, Kevin’s mom, said. “He’s here 14 years later, so he’s our miracle.”

Massey continues to beat the odds. That “never give up” mentality is something that resonates with everyone inside of the program.

“We talk to kids all the time about perspective,” Franklin Central head coach Kyle Ballard said. “They live in a fishbowl. They kind of have ‘their world.’ And being around a guy like Kevin is so important for them to actually experience what that’s like — that this is more than about basketball.”

What makes it even more special for Massey being on staff is that he is a graduate of Franklin Central High School.

After graduating from Franklin Central, Massey would go on to be a manager for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program.

“The relationship that he has with the kids is invaluable,” Ballard said. “The rapport that he has with those guys and the respect they have for him.”

You see that respect firsthand at practice and during games.

“They’re teaching him as well as he’s teaching others that you can do anything you set your mind to and really accomplishing dreams,” Ruth Massey said.

The Flashes (11-13) will play their first sectional matchup on Tuesday against Roncalli (13-9). Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Southport High School.