The Zone Basketball Postseason Special: February 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tournament time is here in boys basketball as sectional play begins across the state of Indiana.

One of the toughest sectionals in the state takes place in Hamilton County with class 4A sectional 8 at Noblesville. That’s where top-ranked Fishers begins its quest for not only a first boys basketball state title, but a first sectional championship as well. Sports 8’s Angela Moryan has the story.

Plus, Greg Rakestraw of the ISC Sports Network joins sports director Anthony Calhoun to break down the state tournament, including which teams and games to watch.

And Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff has the inspirational story of Franklin Central assistant coach Kevin Massey.