Franklin Community High School baseball star picked 3rd overall in MLB Draft

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Franklin Community High School graduate Max Clark was picked third overall in the MLB Draft on Sunday night by the Detroit Tigers.

Taking it to the Max. With the third pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, the Detroit Tigers select OF Max Clark. pic.twitter.com/DcNQVGvtTe — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 9, 2023

Clark was named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year last month.

The senior center fielder hit .646 this season along with six home runs and 33 RBI.