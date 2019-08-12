High school football coming to MyINDY-TV 23

(WISH) — Randy Ingram, vice president and general manager of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23; and Greg Maish, president of ISC Sports Network, announced today a partnership to broadcast weekly high school football games live on MyINDY-TV 23 (WNDY).

“We look forward to partnering with ISC Sports Network to bring the excitement and tradition of high school football into homes across Central Indiana,” said Ingram. “Friday Night Football on MyINDY-TV 23 and WISH-TV’s, Emmy award-winning, The Zone provide viewers unmatched local high school coverage on Friday nights. Additionally, these games further expand MyINDY-TV 23 as the home for local and regional sports.”

MyINDY-TV 23 also serves as the local broadcast home for Indy Eleven, Indiana Fever, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks, and ACC Football and Basketball. This broadcast collaboration with ISC Sports Network brings nine regular season Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference games to MyINDY-TV 23, during the 2019 – 2020 academic year.

“We are very excited to find a quality partner with the team at WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23. This partnership makes sense on many levels as our values are aligned in bringing local sports content to as many viewers as possible,” said Maish. “The ISC Sports Network continues to expand into new places around the state and on Friday nights. What a privilege it will be to serve the high schools in the MIC both on our ISC properties as well as throughout Central Indiana on My-INDY-TV 23.”

Friday, August 23, 2019 Center Grove vs. Warren Central

Friday, August 30, 2019 Lafayette Jeff vs. Lawrence Central

Friday, September 6, 2019 Center Grove vs. Carmel

Friday, September 13, 2019 Lawrence North at North Central

Friday, September 20, 2019 TBA

Friday, September 27, 2019 TBA

Friday, October 4, 2019 TBA

Friday, October 11, 2019 TBA

Friday, October 18, 2019 TBA

“Friday Night Football MyINDY-TV 23” can be seen weekly at 7:00 p.m., beginning August 23, 2019, followed by “The Zone” at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV.