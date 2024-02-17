Search
Highlights: Brebeuf vs. Heritage Christian – Feb. 16, 2024

Brebeuf vs. HC; Feb. 16, 2024

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Brebeuf vs. Heritage Christian above.

Brebeuf 81 – Heritage Christian 68 F/OT

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games and other high school basketball content, click here.

