Highlights: Franklin vs. Center Grove – March 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, WISH-TV aired highlights from some of the top high school basketball regional games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Franklin vs. Center Grove above.

Center Grove 68 – Franklin 56

RELATED CONTENT

To see highlights from other games and other high school basketball content, click here.

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.