Highlights: Guerin Catholic vs. Washington – March 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, WISH-TV aired highlights from some of the top high school basketball regional games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Guerin Catholic vs. Washington above.

Guerin 56 – Washington 39

RELATED CONTENT

To see highlights from other games and other high school basketball content, click here.

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.