Highlights: Hamilton Southeastern vs. Avon – Dec. 1, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Hamilton Southeastern vs. Avon above.

Avon 49 – HSE 36

The Zone

‘The Zone,’ airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, the top pictures from the night, and other high school basketball content, click here.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.