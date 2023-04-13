The Zone Extra: April 13, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, Lawrence North softball coach Matt Marino joins News 8’s Angela Moyan for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is a star two-way player on the mound and at the plate for Fishers. Meet junior pitcher and outfielder Jack Brown.

Also, in the “on campus” feature, we catch up with former Lawrence North football star and current IU wide receiver Donaven McCulley as the Hoosiers go through the spring football season.