The Zone Extra: December 10, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we are bringing you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined in-studio for a conversation with the commissioner of the IHSAA, Paul Neidig.

Plus, Charlie Clifford introduces you to our athlete of the week, Cathedral quarterback Nathan McCahill, who shares a special message after an unforgettable season for the Irish.

Also, we take a look back at a pair of central Indiana schools that just wrapped up unbeaten football seasons with state championships.

And don’t miss our play of the week courtesy of the Brownsburg Bulldogs. All that and more can be seen in the video above!