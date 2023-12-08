The Zone Extra: December 7, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you the best high school coverage each week in central Indiana with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined in the coaches corner for a conversation by Bishop Chatard head football coach Rob Doyle and senior Colin Guy after the Trojans class 3A state championship. It’s the second-consecutive title for Chatard, and the program’s state-record 17th overall.

Plus, our athlete of the week is the leading scorer for the Zionsville girls basketball team and a future Vermont Catamount. Meet senior guard Emma Haan.

And the on campus feature spotlights former Carmel basketball standout and current Butler Bulldog John-Michael Mulloy.

Also, our top play of the week comes courtesy of the Lawrence North Wildcats.