The Zone Extra: December 8, 2022

In the coaches corner, she's leading a top ten girls basketball team at Fishers. Tigers head coach Lauren Votaw joins Charlie Clifford for a conversation.

In the coaches corner, she’s leading a top ten girls basketball team at Fishers. Tigers head coach Lauren Votaw joins Charlie Clifford for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week just took up wrestling two years ago and is now one of the state’s best. We will introduce you to Brebeuf senior Maggie Boncosky.

And we go on campus at Marian University to catch up with former Danville basketball standout and Indiana all-star Ella Collier as she leads the 10-1 Knights in scoring this season.