The Zone Extra: February 25, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, we recap the wrestling state finals, look back at last weekend’s girls basketball semistate action and gear up for sectionals in boys hoops.

In our Coach’s Corner, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined by the man leading a great program that just sent nine wrestlers to state, Perry Meridian’s Matt Schoettle.

Plus, he’s the first basketball commit in IU’s 2022 recruiting class. Olivia Ray introduces you to CJ Gunn of Lawrence North.

And our play of the week comes courtesy of the Marion Giants. All that and more can be seen in the video above!