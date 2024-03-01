The Zone Extra: February 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you even more high school sports coverage from across central Indiana each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week, postseason action continues with the girls basketball and boys swimming state finals, as well as the start of the boys basketball state tournament.

In the coaches corner, sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined for a conversation by Tindley boys basketball coach Omar Dillard as the class 1A 10th-ranked Tigers prepare for their sectional opener.

Plus, Cathedral junior forward Brady Koehler is the featured athlete of the week as he looks to lead the Irish boys basketball team on a deep postseason run.

Also, the on campus feature spotlights former Hamilton Southeastern girls basketball standout Sydney Parrish as she returned from injury and helped #14 IU to a win over #4 Iowa last week at Assembly Hall.

And we remember a legend in the Ben Davis community as the Giants mourn the passing of former athletic director, coach and assistant principal Priscilla Dillow.