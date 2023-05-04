Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Extra: May 4, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, she’s leading a top-ten softball team at Avon this season. Orioles head coach Harley Skinner joins News 8’s Anthony Calhoun for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week just won the individual Marion County boys golf championship. Meet Roncalli sophomore Jaxon Calhoon.

Also, the on campus segment spotlights former Warren Central football star JuJu Brents, who was just selected in this year’s NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana stops all betting on University of Alabama baseball games amid controversy
I-Team 8 /
New episode of 100 Days to Indy tonight on WISH-TV!
News /
Alabama fires baseball coach after report of suspicious bets
Sports /
IndyCar racer Graham Rahal helps out at food provider
Motorsports /