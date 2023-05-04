The Zone Extra: May 4, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, she’s leading a top-ten softball team at Avon this season. Orioles head coach Harley Skinner joins News 8’s Anthony Calhoun for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week just won the individual Marion County boys golf championship. Meet Roncalli sophomore Jaxon Calhoon.

Also, the on campus segment spotlights former Warren Central football star JuJu Brents, who was just selected in this year’s NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.