The Zone Extra: May 5, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, he’s leading the top ranked boys lacrosse team in the state. Longtime Cathedral coach Andy Gruber joins sports director Anthony Calhoun for a conversation.

Plus, so far this season, she’s already hit three home runs in a game, pitched a no-hitter in another, and leads 3rd-ranked Mooresville softball in numerous hitting and pitching categories. Meet Pioneers junior and future Indiana Hoosier Alex Cooper in our athlete of the week feature.

Also, we have the details on the IHSAA approving girls wrestling and boys volleyball as part of its emerging sport process.

And don’t miss latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA. All that and more can be found in the video above!