High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: September 1, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, he’s leading the top ranked boys soccer team in the state. Zionsville head coach Rob Jordan joins Charlie Clifford for an in-studio conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is setting program records at Fishers. We introduce you to volleyball star Ava Vickers.

Also, our play of the week comes courtesy of the Warren Central Warriors.

And we go on campus to catch up with former Lutheran high school football star Montasi Clay as he begins his collegiate career at Marian University.