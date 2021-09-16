High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: September 16, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined in the coaches corner the man who has been leading the Cathedral girls soccer program for 25 years, Marc Behringer.

Plus, we head to Carmel High School to check in with the state’s top-ranked boys tennis program.

And, our athlete of the week is coming off a game in which he accounted for 5 touchdowns. Charlie Clifford introduces us to Warren Central senior quarterback Prince Powell.

Also, don’t miss our play of the week, as well as the latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA.

All that and more can be seen in the video above!