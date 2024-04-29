Search
The Zone Extra Spring Special: April 29, 2024

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you more central Indiana high school sports coverage with The Zone Extra, including the Spring Special.

After winning the school’s first-ever girls track and field state championship last year, Noblesville is looking to do it again in 2024. Millers head coach Jim Pearce joins sports director Anthony Calhoun for a conversation all about this year’s team.

Another team looking to defend its state title this year is Roncalli in boys volleyball. The Royals are once again in the middle of a stellar season. Head coach Nick Jennings is in-studio to break down the season so far and the team’s chances at a three-peat.

And News 8’s Phil Sanchez has the story of a Fishers pitcher who isn’t letting a childhood accident slow him down as he completes his senior season and prepares to play baseball in college next year. Meet Tigers senior Jason Johnson

