The Zone: November 13, 2020

See highlights of 14 high school football regional final games across central Indiana in The Zone from Friday, November 13 with Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Olivia Ray. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in the state!

Plus, Roncalli head coach John Rodenberg joined us live for FaceTime Friday as his team defeated 4A number 1 and previously unbeaten Mt. Vernon for a regional championship.