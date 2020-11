The Zone: November 6, 2020

See highlights of 19 high school football sectional final games across central Indiana in The Zone from Friday, November 6 with Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Olivia Ray. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in the state!

Plus, Whiteland head coach Darrin Fisher joined us live for FaceTime Friday as his Warriors defeated two-time defending champion New Palestine to win the program’s first sectional title since 2014.