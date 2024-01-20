Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Scoreboard for Jan. 19, 2024

(WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school basketball action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for “The Zone” Scoreboard for Jan. 19, 2024.

Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 10:20 p.m. and 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.

The Zone

“The Zone” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games and other high school basketball content, click here.

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Look inside new track and...
Local News /
Let Rowdie deliver baseball gifts...
Sports /
Sports Illustrated’s publisher lays off...
Business /
Oldest living Masters golf champion...
Sports /
Bennedict Mathurin scores 25 points,...
Sports /
Grammy Award-winning DJ Zedd to...
Local News /
How Pacers players view the...
Indiana Pacers /
The Zone Extra: January 18,...
High School - The Zone /