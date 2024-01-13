Search
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – Jan. 12, 2024

(WISH Photo)
by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, ‘The Zone’ featured high school basketball highlights from the top games around central Indiana. Watch those highlights below!

Check out the scores from all the action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for The Zone scoreboard.

Highlights

Zone Segment 1; Jan. 12, 2024

More Highlights + Player of the Week

Zone Segment 2; Jan. 12, 2024

THE ZONE

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

To see highlights from all the games and other high school basketball content, click here.

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.

