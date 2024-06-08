Tri-West High School softball star receives major honor

LIZTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Tri-West High School softball star received a major honor on Friday.

Gatorade announced that Audrey Lowry is the 2023-24 Gatorade Indiana Softball Player of the Year.

Lowry posted a “Thank You” to Gatorade on X, formally known as Twitter, after the announcement was made.

The senior pitcher has helped lead her team to an appearance in the IHSAA 3A State Championship Game this weekend. The Bruins (28-6) will play Western (28-2) on Saturday at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium.

According to Gatorade, “The selection process (for the award) is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.”

Lowry has a 21-4 overall record this season, and an ERA of just 0.47. She has thrown 306 strikeouts this season.

“Audrey Lowry is completely dominant in the circle,” Southmont High School head coach Dan Taylor said in Gatorade’s news release. “Audrey’s high velocity, incredible command, and deadly riseball and change-up make her nearly impossible to hit. She’s a fierce competitor who has led her team to three straight state title games, but she’s also considered by opposing coaches and players to be one of the most humble and likable players. Audrey is the best high school player I’ve seen in 35 years of coaching.”

Meanwhile, Lowry has also made a huge impact at the plate. She is batting .551 this season and has 4 home runs, 8 doubles and 41 RBI.

Lowry has signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Oklahoma softball program. The Sooners have proven to be the team to beat in recent years. In fact, Oklahoma just won its fourth straight national title this week.

Lowry is the first Gatorade Indiana Softball Player of the Year from Tri-West High School.