IHSAA Softball State Championships set for later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) will crown four softball state champions by the end of this week.

Four state championship games are set to take place at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

The first game of the weekend will be the Class 2A State Championship on Friday at 5:30 p.m. EDT between Cascade (29-2) and Lapel (24-5).

Cascade beat Brownstown Central 14-2 in the semi-state championship round, while Lapel beat Hebron 6-4 to punch its ticket to the title game.

The Class 4A State Championship Game will follow the 2A title game on Friday. First pitch is set for approximately 8 p.m. EDT. It will feature New Palestine (25-4) and Hamilton Southeastern (24-4).

New Pal topped Center Grove 14-2 in the semi-state championship round, while HSE beat Penn 4-1 to punch its ticket to the title game.

The state championships continue on Saturday with a pair of games.

The first game on Saturday will be the Class 1A title game between Tecumseh (24-9) and Rossville (27-3) at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Tecumseh is seeking the program’s third straight state title. The Braves beat Rising Sun 14-2 in their semi-state championship matchup.

Meanwhile, Rossville beat Tri 8-0 in the same round to advance to the state championship game.

The second game on Saturday will be the Class 3A State Championship at 7 p.m. EDT. That matchup will feature Tri-West Hendricks (28-6) and Western (28-2).

Tri-West Hendricks beat Silver Creek 1-0 in the 3A semi-state championship round, while Western topped New Prairie 6-1.

Cascade, Lapel and Rossville are all first-time state finalists.

Tickets for the games can be purchased here. Tickets are $15 per person, although children 5-years-old and younger will be admitted free.

Gates will open for fans 90 minutes before the first game each day. According to the IHSAA: “Due to anticipated large crowds, admission gates may close prior to the 2nd game of the night until Game 1 is over. Please be patient as spectators exit from the previous game. Spectators are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on the hill overlooking center and right field.”