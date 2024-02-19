Week 10: Vote for ‘The Zone’ Boys Basketball Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “The Zone” featured highlights from some of the best high school boys basketball games on Friday night around central Indiana.
Get your votes in by 3 p.m. Friday for the top student-athlete performance from last Friday night. You can vote by clicking here, or by using the poll at the bottom of this article.
“The Zone” airs highlights of the top basketball games around central Indiana every Friday at 11:08 p.m.
Click here to see highlights from the seven games last week.
Last week, Greenwood’s Jake Mosemann was voted “The Zone” Boys Basketball Player of the Week after recording 33 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a win over Plainfield.
This week, four student-athletes from central Indiana are up for the award, nominated by members of the News 8 Sports team. The majority of the athletes played in games that were covered on “The Zone,” but athletes with outstanding performances outside of those games can also be nominated.
The winner of this week’s honor will be revealed on the show at 11:08 p.m. on Friday.
Plenty of players had a great game on Friday night, but these four student-athletes stood out above the rest.
WEEK 10: ‘THE ZONE’ BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Brebeuf’s Javawn Brooks
- 18 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals.
- 81-68 win over Heritage Christian.
- 6’0 Senior Guard.
Cathedral’s Brady Koehler
- 22 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks.
- 73-64 win over Cathedral.
- 6’9 Junior Forward.
Lawrence North’s Azavier Robinson
- 31 points to help the Wildcats clinch a share of the MIC conference title.
- 93-77 win over Pike.
- 6’2 Junior Guard.
Westfield’s Nic Book
- 29 points, 14 rebounds and 2 assists.
- 64-50 win over Franklin Central.
- 6’8 Senior Forward.
Vote below! The winner will be revealed on “The Zone” this Friday night.
VOTE FOR ‘THE ZONE’ BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
RELATED COVERAGE
- Athlete of the Week: Center Grove’s Lilly Bischoff
- ‘UnPHILtered’: Baseball pitcher who lost 2 fingers commits to play in college
For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.